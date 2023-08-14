Submit Photos/Videos
TechNet draws thousands, pumps millions into economy

A past TechNet event at the Georgia Cyber Center
By Staff
Published: Aug. 14, 2023 at 12:01 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Thousands of information technology professionals have converged on Augusta for a cyber conference that will bring nearly $4 million for the local economy.

Around 5,000 people fill up the Augusta Convention Center at the downtown Marriott for the 10th anniversary of the Armed Forces Communications & Electronics Association International’s TechNet.

Since TechNet started, leaders say it has been able to generate more than $20 million for the economy.

The theme of TechNet Augusta 2023 is: “Enabling a Data-Centric Army.”

“TechNet, which attracts attendees from across the globe, is Augusta’s largest conference and continues to grow and expand,” said Bennish Brown, president and CEO of Destination Augusta. “Thousands of the brightest minds in cyber security have been visiting Augusta and learning how to improve and perfect their crafts and techniques for a decade now.”

He noted that Fort Gordon’s cyber mission and Cyber Command is a vital asset to Augusta, not only in attracting visitors but in developing and implementing the newest efforts in cyber security.

The conference will last four days and comes on the heels of a cyberattack on the city of Augusta’s computer systems, showing just how important these gatherings can be.

This year’s event also comes against the backdrop of the emergence of controversial artificial intelligence technology.

