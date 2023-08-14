Submit Photos/Videos
Suspect in slaying case discovered dead in Windsor

Cody Wooten
Cody Wooten(Contributed)
By Lois White and William Rioux
Published: Aug. 14, 2023 at 7:00 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Remembering the victims: Here’s who’s been killed in CSRA slaying surge

WINDSOR, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - One of the suspects in the case of a murdered Graniteville man has been found dead.

Cody Wooten, 37, was found dead over the weekend, according to authorities.

Aiken County Coroner Darryl Ables said an autopsy was conducted Monday, and no cause or date or death were available yet.

Wooten was one of several suspects who’d been charged in the death of John Thomas Belote.

John Thomas Belote
John Thomas Belote(Contributed)

The Aiken County Sheriff’s Office said Belote’s family reported him missing in July after not hearing from him since June 28. Deputies later announced that Belote was found dead with multiple gunshot wounds in a shallow grave on July 14.

Since then, deputies have charged five suspects in connection to his death.

Thomas William Guinn and Michael Dwayne Williams Jr. were charged with murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime. Suzanne Boozer was charged with accessory after the fact for murder, and Donald Britton and Wooten were charged with removal of human remains.

Wooten was initially granted a $10,000 personal recognizance bond after being arrested. He was re-arrested on July 21 then released again on Aug. 4 on a $5,000 bond, according to the Aiken County Detention Center.

