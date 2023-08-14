Submit Photos/Videos
Suspect gets not-guilty verdict in Augusta 82-year-old’s killing

From left: Elizabeth Thompson and Andrew Dawson
From left: Elizabeth Thompson and Andrew Dawson(Contributed)
By Staff
Published: Aug. 14, 2023 at 3:23 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A Richmond County jury on Monday found a suspect not guilty of the 2019 slaying of a blind 82-year-old in her Augusta home.

Andrew Dawson was accused of shooting Elizabeth Thompson to death on Oct. 15, 2019, at her home on Kennedy Drive.

When police received a call in the morning to investigate a possible break-in, they say they found the white and green house had been forcefully entered.

According to arrest warrants, an Xbox 1 and Xbox mini card were stolen. The items were valued at $550.

Members of the victim’s family said Monday they were still processing and very disappointed by the verdict.

