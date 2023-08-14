Scorching weather adds even more pain to higher power bills

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - On what could be the hottest day of a scorching summer, many Augustans are struggling with the cost of keeping their homes cool.

Even if their air conditioner is working, a series of rate increases has sent Georgia Power bills skyrocketing.

The Southern Environmental Law Center estimates that just this year alone, the average ratepayer’s bill has increased $24 a month. The center’s staff estimates the average ratepayer’s bill could be up to $48 more in the next two years.

Some of those rate hikes are due to higher fuel costs, but others are on the way to pay for the expansion of Plant Vogtle to add Units 3 and 4 in Waynesboro. Unit 3 just went online and Unit 4 will soon. The expansion is roughly seven years late and $17 billion over budget.

Even though we’re feeling it in Georgia, the higher power bills are a problem nationwide.

About 1 in 4 Americans is uncertain about being able to pay household energy bills, with low-income people most at risk of having their utilities disconnected, according to Sanya Carley, a professor of energy policy and city planning at the University of Pennsylvania. Last year, energy utilities cut off power to about 3 million households, she noted.

Many Americans rely on different strategies to keep their electric bills low, but that can also heighten the risks, Carley’s research found. For instance, 27% of low- to moderate-income people say they take on debt in order to pay their utility, while another 26% set their temperatures at risky levels to keep their bills down.

While there are federal programs that subsidize the poorest Americans’ energy costs, the money reaches only a fraction of the most vulnerable during the sweltering summer months.

Nearly 30 million American households struggle to pay their energy bills and qualify for the subsidy, but less than 3% receive it for their summer bills, according to the latest, preliminary federal data.

Compared to food stamps, which reach over 80% of the eligible population nationwide, the Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program, or LIHEAP, falls far short.

As far as the upcoming rate hikes to pay for Vogtle, Bob Sherrier, a staff attorney at the Southern Environmental Law Center, said raising rates puts an unfair burden on ratepayers.

“For the average Georgian, this means less money they have to pay for food and groceries. In the summertime, power bill goes up. Plant Vogtle is adding to those, and for people on the margins, this is a substantial hit,” said Sherrier.

Money-saving tips

If you’re struggling, here’s some advice from utility companies:

Think thermostat – Heating and cooling costs make up nearly half of your average power bill. Set manual thermostats to 78 in the summer for peak efficiency and make the most of programmable thermostats, which help decrease energy use based on your lifestyle. If you’re going to be away from home for a long period of time, set your thermostat even higher, or turn it off completely.

Insulate – An attic insulation of R-30 will help achieve lower heating and cooling bills.

Seal ductwork – Leaky ductwork often accounts for 10-30% of total heating and cooling costs

Use your fans – A ceiling fan costs only about $1.50 a month to operate and will help you feel cooler without having to adjust your thermostat.

Clear air vents – To maintain consistent temperatures throughout your home, keep air vents and return-air registers clear of obstructions such as furniture, curtains and rugs.

Trim plants and change filters – To ensure your unit receives proper air flow, change filters once a month, or every three months for pleated filters and trim plants around your outside units.

Caulk and strip – Replace cracked or peeling caulk or weather stripping around doors and windows to save up to 10 percent on energy use.

Use blinds and curtains – Cover sun-facing windows with blinds or curtains to help limit direct sunlight and heat from entering your home.

Use double pane/storm windows – They provide additional insulation.

Unplug certain electronics – Electronics account for 5 percent to 10 percent of household electricity use. Save up to $100 a year by either using an advanced power strip or unplugging electronics when not in use.

HVAC system tune-up – Hire a technician to ensure your HVAC equipment is working properly and schedule an equipment tune-up if necessary.

Lighting – Customers can replace their incandescent bulbs with LED bulbs to use 90% less energy. Each bulb can save an average of $80 in electricity costs over its lifetime.

Recycle your refrigerator – By recycling a secondary refrigerator or freezer, customers can save an average of $125 in energy costs per year. By recycling an old refrigerator through Georgia Power’s program, customers can earn $35 and have their old refrigerator picked up for free. Visit By recycling a secondary refrigerator or freezer, customers can save an average of $125 in energy costs per year. By recycling an old refrigerator through Georgia Power’s program, customers can earn $35 and have their old refrigerator picked up for free. Visit www.GeorgiaPower.com/Refrigerator to learn more.

Conduct a free, online energy checkup – Take a quick and easy online energy checkup that provides a customized energy usage report and ways to save money. Visit Take a quick and easy online energy checkup that provides a customized energy usage report and ways to save money. Visit www.GeorgiaPower.com/EnergyCheckUp to get started.

Home Energy Improvement Program – The program helps customers reduce energy use, save on energy costs and improve the indoor air quality and comfort of their homes. Residential customers can earn rebates from Georgia Power for implementing and installing qualifying energy savings improvements.

Home Energy Efficiency Assistance Program – The program helps eligible income-qualified customers make free energy efficiency improvements in their single-family home. At no cost to the customer, a program contractor performs the recommended energy efficiency upgrades. Customers can learn more and apply at The program helps eligible income-qualified customers make free energy efficiency improvements in their single-family home. At no cost to the customer, a program contractor performs the recommended energy efficiency upgrades. Customers can learn more and apply at www.GeorgiaPower.com/HEEAP

