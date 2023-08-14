Rabid raccoon clashes with dogs near Lake Olmstead

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Another rabid raccoon has been found in the CSRA, the 10th this season but the first found in Richmond County in recent weeks.

The raccoon was killed by dogs in the yard of a Richmond County resident in the Lake Olmstead area on Aug. 4.

Augusta Animal Services responded to the scene and collected the raccoon, which was sent for testing and was found positive for rabies.

Before that, the most recent rabid raccoon in the CSRA was found a couple of weeks ago in McDuffie County in the area of Moose Club Road.

At that time, it had been about a month since the last rabid raccoon had been found in the area. That one was in Columbia County at a home off Blanchard Road . Several others have been found throughout the summer in Columbia County.

Earlier, a rabid raccoon was spotted June 16 at a home in the area of Woodcrest Drive in McDuffie County. The McDuffie County Health Department Environmental Health Section was notified and sent the raccoon to the Georgia Public Health Laboratory, where it tested positive for rabies.

And before that, one was found in McDuffie County at a home in the area of Stagecoach Road .

In addition to Richmond, Columbia and McDuffie counties, a rabid raccoon has been found in Trenton, S.C.

Authorities recommend these steps:

Make sure your dogs and cats are currently vaccinated against rabies.

Do not let your pets roam free. They are more likely to have contact with a rabid wild animal.

Avoid feeding your animals outside. This draws stray and wild animals to your doorstep.

Teach your children not to approach wild animals and animals they don’t know.

