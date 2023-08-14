Opponents of public safety training facility clash with sheriff’s deputies outside courthouse

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Tensions ran high as opponents of the construction of the new public safety training center clashed with law enforcement Monday outside the Fulton County Courthouse. This is where they clashed with Fulton County sheriff’s deputies who were already blocking Pryor Street in anticipation of an indictment decision on former President Donald Trump.

Deputies were telling them to move off the street. They did comply after a bit of persuasion. Opponents have said for months that they are against the city of Atlanta building the $90 million training facility due to fears it could militarize police and disregard wishes of the citizens. Today they told us they are protesting because they feel like the city is trying to stop their effort in getting the issue on the November ballot.

“The reason we are out here is the city is trying to appeal the decision that gave us an extension on the 60 days in the first place,” said Jaanaki Radhakrishnan, a protester.

“I care about my communities, I care about the people that I’m living amongst. I know the construction of Cop City is only going to contribute further to the system of policing and harm and oppression,” said Radhakrishnan.

The protest remained peaceful after the initial brief clash.

Critics of the proposed training center say they worry about the militarization of police and potential destruction of green space.

The facility was once home to the old Atlanta prison farm.

Last month a judge ruled others living outside of Atlanta city limits can begin collecting signatures for a referendum petition aimed to place the center on the ballot.

The ruling also allows for 60 additional days for signature collections.

On Monday a judge ruled against the city and in favor of the opponents.

Before a referendum can be added to a ballot, opponents say they will need signatures of 15% of the Atlanta electorate, roughly 70,000 people.

Keyanna Jones, who was at Monday’s rally outside the courthouse, says they’ve collected more than 70,000 signatures.

She says the next step is to turn the signatures over to the city by Monday, August 21st.

Atlanta police and fire officials have long stressed the need for a new facility to replace their current aging training centers.

Atlanta city council approved $31 million in public funding for the facility.

The city will also be responsible for roughly $36 million for a 30-year lease agreement with the Atlanta Police Foundation.

A spokesperson for the City of Atlanta released the following in response to the judge’s ruling on Monday:

“It is important to note the Appeal was not denied. The City filed a motion to stay enforcement of the Order pending an appeal, which, per Court rules, had to be filed first with the trial judge. Now that the trial judge denied the motion, the City can file the same motion with the Eleventh Circuit and move forward with its appeal.

“We continue to agree with the broader precedent set by the Georgia Supreme Court that holds State Law does not authorize referendums to repeal City ordinances. This referendum seeks to remove the ground lease that was executed by the previous Administration for the Atlanta Public Safety Training Center and would violate the constitutional prohibition on the impairment of contracts. That said, we welcome public dialogue and engagement around our goal to build the most progressive PSTC in the nation.”

