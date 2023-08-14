Mobile library makes reading more accessible in Augusta

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - It’s been only about seven months since the Augusta-Richmond County Public Library’s bookmobile hit the road.

It brings the gift of reading to people who otherwise wouldn’t make it to the library.

It helps ease the burden of transportation for people in lower-income communities.

When you read a book, you can change your life.

“Reading books- I mean that’s how you learn about life, about work, you can learn anything you want,” said Bobby Sideikas, library patron.

For Sideikas, the bookmobile was one of the highlights of his childhood.

It’s the excitement the public library system hopes to bring to kids and adults across Richmond County, specifically those who otherwise wouldn’t have the chance to read.

Emmanuel Sinclair Mitchell, library director, said: “We’re able to meet them at that point of service. Also, take the bookmobile back to the school system so that the kids can enjoy it as well.”

It’s ADA-accessible, fully equipped with AC and full of books, hotspots, and Chromebook for all ages.

For Richmond County students, your student ID number doubles as a library card to check out books.

It’s as simple as walking on, showing your ID number, getting registered for a card, and then picking out your new read.

“Reading is like exercise. The more you read, the better you get. So, the library wants to continue to bring that zill for reading so that kids of all ages can enjoy a book,” said Mitchell.

Another goal for the bookmobile is to help raise reading levels and make it more fun.

Sideikas said: “If there’s any way we can help the bookmobile go get more of them for all the schools around Augusta or the U.S. I think it’s a wonderful thing.”

If you’d like to reserve the bookmobile to come to your area, reach out to the outreach librarian at prentisse@arcpls.org.

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.