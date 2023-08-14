Have you seen this missing 16-year-old in Grovetown?
Published: Aug. 14, 2023 at 4:03 AM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
GROVETOWN, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Grovetown Police Department is searching for a 16-year-old who went missing this weekend, according to authorities.
Authorities say Pharell Manuel, 16, was last seen on Saturday around 5:30 p.m. leaving Butler Springs Circle in Grovetown.
He is described to be five feet 8 inches, and around 170 pounds, officials say.
He was last seen wearing a black shirt with orange writing, black pants, and white air force one sneakers, according to authorities.
Please call 911 or the Grovetown Police Department at 706-863-1212 with any information. Callers may remain anonymous.
