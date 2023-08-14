Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

Explosives training could cause booms in Richmond County

Richmond County Sheriff's Office, Ga.
Richmond County Sheriff's Office, Ga.(WRDW/WAGT)
By Staff
Published: Aug. 14, 2023 at 6:15 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Authorities will hold explosives training this week that may be audible in Richmond County.

The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office and Georgia Bureau of Investigation bomb squads, state K-9 units and Georgia Emergency Management and Homeland Security will conduct explosives training on Wednesday and Thursday.

It will take place at the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office Training Center on Greenland Road in Blythe.

Some of the explosives during this training may be heard and/or felt within the area of the training center.

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Richmond County Sheriff's Office took a man on a rooftop to the hospital
Man on downtown Augusta rooftop taken to nearby hospital
South Carolina Highway Patrol
Man dies in single-vehicle crash in Aiken County
Central EMS
State agency looking into allegations against ambulance provider
Allendale (S.C.) Police Department
13-year-old arrested in Allendale during shooting investigation
Jie Chen
Richmond County deputies searching for man they call suicidal

Latest News

What the Tech: How Taste app can help you find a movie to watch
File photo of gavel and scales of justice.
Mobster law could play key role in Ga. charges against Trump
FILE - Former President Donald Trump speaks at a fundraiser event for the Alabama GOP, Friday,...
Georgia court website publishes, then takes down, list of criminal charges against Trump
Thermostat
Scorching weather adds even more pain to higher power bills