Explosives training could cause booms in Richmond County

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Authorities will hold explosives training this week that may be audible in Richmond County.

The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office and Georgia Bureau of Investigation bomb squads, state K-9 units and Georgia Emergency Management and Homeland Security will conduct explosives training on Wednesday and Thursday.

It will take place at the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office Training Center on Greenland Road in Blythe.

Some of the explosives during this training may be heard and/or felt within the area of the training center.

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.