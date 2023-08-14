Submit Photos/Videos
In CSRA’s heat wave, air conditioning is a lifesaver, not a luxury

Summer can get hot in the two-state region, so you'll be in pain if your air-conditioning system gives out.
By Audrey Dickherber
Published: Aug. 14, 2023 at 5:12 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The CSRA’s current heat wave can be more than just uncomfortable; it can be deadly.

That’s why air conditioning isn’t just a luxury now – and it’s serious if your unit breaks.

That’s been happening enough to keep the staff busy in the past few weeks at Coolray Heating and Air Conditioning.

“Calls have been a little bit crazy. We’ve been very, very busy,” said Beth Tuten, customer service manager. “We tried to just get to as many people as quickly and as efficiently as we can.”

What if it happens to you?

“It is hot,” Tuten said. “And we actually have had a lot of customers calling, wondering what it is that they can do to try and help alleviate these issues.”

Can you prevent your air-conditioner from going out?

“We recommend that our customers change their filters every 30 days, with an easy, throwaway filter,” Tuten said.

She said the non-pleated variety actually helps the air come into the system.

She said the staff recommends changing the batteries in your thermostat every time you change the batteries in your smoke detector.

“Doing that in your air conditioning system helps make sure that your thermostat doesn’t go out for no reason,” she said.

Service technician Paul Zeaser said to make sure to have your unit services at least once or twice a year.

Customer Roslyn Maner has some advice, too.

“You need to use fans. You need to do anything stay in. Do not get out into the weather. It’s too hot for older people to be out,” Maner said.

“You have to be active about what you’re doing to ward off being too hot, because it’s dangerous.”

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

