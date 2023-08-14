Congressman pays visit to USC Aiken during bus tour

AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - U.S. Rep. Joe Wilson stopped Monday at the University of South Carolina Aiken for his annual bus tour.

Each August, the Republican congressman travels throughout South Carolina’s 2nd Congressional District to visit local businesses, schools, and organizations.

“The two key words I used when I was elected were ‘accountable’ and ‘accessible,’ and that’s what I want to be,” Wilson said. “It’s an honor to represent some extraordinary people who understand how important America is and why we need to have a strong nation for the benefit of the world.”

Wilson spoke on a variety of topics, from Bridgestone’s job growth and construction of the new Advanced Manufacturing Collaborative on USC Aiken’s campus to the 2024 presidential election and the war in Ukraine.

Wilson also presented USC Aiken Chancellor Daniel Heimmermann with a certificate of Congressional Recognition for USC Aiken.

Students from the Veteran and Military Success Center stood by Wilson’s side as he reflected on his commitment to protecting and helping America’s veterans.

“In the House of Representatives, we are currently working to expand veterans’ health care options and accountability of the Veterans Administration,” he said.

Wilson will continue his bus tour through Thursday.

