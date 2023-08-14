Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

Congressman pays visit to USC Aiken during bus tour

“The two key words I used when I was elected were ‘accountable’ and ‘accessible,’ and that’s what I want to be,” congressman says.
By Staff
Published: Aug. 14, 2023 at 4:32 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - U.S. Rep. Joe Wilson stopped Monday at the University of South Carolina Aiken for his annual bus tour.

Each August, the Republican congressman travels throughout South Carolina’s 2nd Congressional District to visit local businesses, schools, and organizations.

MORE | TechNet draws thousands, pumps millions into economy

“The two key words I used when I was elected were ‘accountable’ and ‘accessible,’ and that’s what I want to be,” Wilson said. “It’s an honor to represent some extraordinary people who understand how important America is and why we need to have a strong nation for the benefit of the world.”

Wilson spoke on a variety of topics, from Bridgestone’s job growth and construction of the new Advanced Manufacturing Collaborative on USC Aiken’s campus to the 2024 presidential election and the war in Ukraine.

Wilson also presented USC Aiken Chancellor Daniel Heimmermann with a certificate of Congressional Recognition for USC Aiken.  

MORE | Aiken man pleads guilty to nearly $2M health care fraud

Students from the Veteran and Military Success Center stood by Wilson’s side as he reflected on his commitment to protecting and helping America’s veterans.

“In the House of Representatives, we are currently working to expand veterans’ health care options and accountability of the Veterans Administration,” he said.

Wilson will continue his bus tour through Thursday.

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Richmond County Sheriff's Office took a man on a rooftop to the hospital
Man on downtown Augusta rooftop taken to nearby hospital
South Carolina Highway Patrol
Man dies in single-vehicle crash in Aiken County
Central EMS
State agency looking into allegations against ambulance provider
Allendale (S.C.) Police Department
13-year-old arrested in Allendale during shooting investigation
Jie Chen
Richmond County deputies searching for man they call suicidal

Latest News

FILE - Former President Donald Trump speaks at a fundraiser event for the Alabama GOP, Friday,...
Georgia court website publishes, then takes down, list of criminal charges against Trump
“The two key words I used when I was elected were ‘accountable’ and ‘accessible,’ and that’s...
Rep. Joe Wilson visits USC Aiken students
Scott Hooker
Plea deal reached in Scott Hooker sexual assault case
64-year-old dies after pedestrian crash on Eve Street