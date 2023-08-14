Submit Photos/Videos
Augusta Animal Service hosted free micro-chipping event to pet owners

Published: Aug. 14, 2023 at 10:08 AM EDT
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Augusta Animal Services held an open house this weekend to help the community and their pets to prevent losing your forever friend.

The event offered free micro-chipping and complimentary nail trims for pets on Sunday.

One employee at animal services shares the importance of events like these and why she decided to get her dog a microchip.

Nicole Morris, animal services employee, says, “She doesn’t go anywhere she kind of stays in the yard. But just in case someone tries to steal her or take her. We would have the micro-chip to prove that she belongs to us.”

If you looking for a pet, Morris says the animal shelter has plenty of them who are looking for their forever home.

