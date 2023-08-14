Arts in the Heart festival is ready to return to Augusta

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Arts in the Heart, a celebration of culture and art in downtown Augusta, is happening from Sept. 15 through Sept. 17.

With the return of Arts in the Heart, organizers are expecting around 100,000 people to attend the festival.

Rain or shine, hundreds of artists and non-stop entertainment will happen throughout the weekend. Bring your lawn chair to enjoy everything the festival has to offer.

Organizers say performances include Comedian Mario Tory, Ryan Abel, and Friends present Georgia Rock and Roll, Wayne Hoey Big Band featuring Russell Joel Brown, and Joe Stevenson presents Southeastern Songwriters with John Krueger, Shaun Piazzaz, and Andy Colbert.

Attendees can also have a taste of international food with 19 authentic booths, with Germany returning for the first time in several years.

The new Authors Lounge will feature Georgia authors and book signings from best-selling authors and award-winning poets, according to organizers.

Advanced badges are $12 per person and available online and at select locations. A limited number of advanced discount badges are also available at the Richmond County Tag Offices, Tax Commission Office, Sacred Heart Cultural Center Gift Shop and Augusta and Co.

Children 10 and under are free. Starting Sept. 15, badges will increase to $15 online and at the entrance gates.

Printed tickets can be exchanged at the gates for a collectible badge. Organizers say pets, guns and coolers are not allowed in the event.

Click HERE for more information.

