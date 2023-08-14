Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

Arts in the Heart festival is ready to return to Augusta

By Staff
Published: Aug. 14, 2023 at 12:49 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Arts in the Heart, a celebration of culture and art in downtown Augusta, is happening from Sept. 15 through Sept. 17.

With the return of Arts in the Heart, organizers are expecting around 100,000 people to attend the festival.

Rain or shine, hundreds of artists and non-stop entertainment will happen throughout the weekend. Bring your lawn chair to enjoy everything the festival has to offer.

Organizers say performances include Comedian Mario Tory, Ryan Abel, and Friends present Georgia Rock and Roll, Wayne Hoey Big Band featuring Russell Joel Brown, and Joe Stevenson presents Southeastern Songwriters with John Krueger, Shaun Piazzaz, and Andy Colbert.

MORE | Community comes together in benefit for girl shot in Aiken

Attendees can also have a taste of international food with 19 authentic booths, with Germany returning for the first time in several years.

The new Authors Lounge will feature Georgia authors and book signings from best-selling authors and award-winning poets, according to organizers.

Advanced badges are $12 per person and available online and at select locations. A limited number of advanced discount badges are also available at the Richmond County Tag Offices, Tax Commission Office, Sacred Heart Cultural Center Gift Shop and Augusta and Co.

MORE | Augusta festival taps into beer lovers’ joy of discovery

Children 10 and under are free. Starting Sept. 15, badges will increase to $15 online and at the entrance gates.

Printed tickets can be exchanged at the gates for a collectible badge. Organizers say pets, guns and coolers are not allowed in the event.

Click HERE for more information.

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Richmond County Sheriff's Office took a man on a rooftop to the hospital
Man on downtown Augusta rooftop taken to nearby hospital
South Carolina Highway Patrol
Man dies in single-vehicle crash in Aiken County
Central EMS
State agency looking into allegations against ambulance provider
Allendale (S.C.) Police Department
13-year-old arrested in Allendale during shooting investigation
Jie Chen
Richmond County deputies searching for man they call suicidal

Latest News

Former President Donald Trump could face another indictment as soon as this week here in Georgia.
Trump could face Georgia indictment this week
The general manager of a Georgia funeral home knew something wasn't right when he received a...
Ga. funeral home speaks out about decapitated baby
Extreme heat has been one of the main weather stories for the last several weeks. August is the...
First Alert Weather Extra: Tracking Extreme Heat
FILE - Former President Donald Trump speaks at a fundraiser event for the Alabama GOP, Friday,...
Prosecutors presenting Trump-Georgia election investigation to grand jury