Ambulance service defends against anonymous complaints to state agency

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Augusta’s ambulance provider is responding after an anonymous email writer claiming to be an employee sent a list of complaints to state officials.

A person signing an email as “John Doe” and claiming to be a paramedic with Central EMS sent the complaints to the Georgia Department of Public Health.

The agency said it had received the email and was looking into those claims, “according to protocol.”

Among the issues cited:

Lack of automated external defibrillators being used in life-saving situations for patients.

Having equipment that is past its expiration date.

Lack of cardiac monitors and equipment needed inside quick-response vehicles.

The state agency confirmed the investigation late Friday afternoon.

In response, Central issued a statement.

“We are aware of the anonymous emails with complaints from an individual purporting to be an employee of the company,” the company said. “To date, we have not received any employee complaints matching the issues cited in the anonymous emails and we were unable to substantiate any of the claims during our investigation.”

The company said its longstanding practice has been to encourage employees to raise concerns directly to their managers so the company can address those concerns promptly and efficiently.

“We also contract with an independent company which allows employees to report any issues anonymously via a 1-800 number or an online platform,” the company said, and “these complaints are then forwarded to our Chief Compliance Officer and senior management team.”

The company said every ambulance is equipped with either a functioning cardiac monitor-defibrillator or automatic external defibrillator, depending on how the ambulance is staffed.

“Although Monitors and AEDs don’t have an expiration date, they require regular testing which is completed per the maintenance schedule,” the company said. “We also ensure any associated supplies are not expired. Currently over 65% of our Monitors and 100% of AEDs were purchased new this year. We also have three additional brand-new Monitors on order slated to arrive by October 1st.”

The company said it has been in regular contact with representatives of both Augusta-Richmond County government and the Department of Public Health, and an inspection with both is scheduled for this week.

Central took over in Augusta right before golf week after Gold Cross Emergency Medical Service pulled out of Richmond County. Gold Cross exited earlier than it had said it would after city leaders opted not to sign a new contract when Gold Cross demanded a level of subsidies the city didn’t want to pay.

READ THE FULL ANONYMOUS LETTER:

August 11th, 2023

To Whom It May Concern,

I am writing this letter to express my deep concerns regarding the urgent need for the Georgia Department of Public Health to conduct a thorough inspection of the Central EMS in Richmond County. As a supervisor within the agency, I am increasingly alarmed by the deteriorating conditions that have surfaced since my initial communication on this matter.

Unfortunately, the situation has worsened considerably since my previous communication. Specifically, the lack of essential resources such as cardiac monitors for our Advanced Life Support (ALS) crews and an inadequate supply of Automated External Defibrillators (AEDs) has placed both our first responders and the community we serve in imminent danger.

In addition to the absence of cardiac monitors for ALS crews, our limited number of AEDs presents a grave issue. Shockingly, the AEDs we do possess have all exceeded their expiration dates, including the critical electrodes required for their proper function. This means that our units have been operating with expired equipment for several months, jeopardizing the effectiveness of emergency medical interventions.

The response from upper management to address this crisis has been far from satisfactory. In an attempt to ensure the availability of cardiac monitors, they have made the decision to transfer these monitors from Quick Response Vehicles (QRVs) to ambulances. However, this has resulted in a distressing directive for us (QRVs) to operate without a cardiac monitor or an AED. This blatantly contradicts the state’s requirements for medical first responder vehicles and places both our staff and the individuals we are duty-bound to assist in grave danger.

I implore the Georgia Department of Public Health to intervene promptly and conduct a comprehensive inspection of Central EMS in Richmond County. Our inability to provide appropriate medical equipment, especially functional AEDs, represents a clear violation of safety standards and compromises the well-being of our community members. The citizens we serve deserve better than the current state of affairs, which poses a significant risk to their lives.

I sincerely hope that immediate action will be taken to rectify this dire situation. Your intervention is essential to ensure the safety and health of both our dedicated first responders and the citizens relying on our services.

Thank you for your prompt attention to this matter.

Sincerely,

A concerned employee

