After weeks of rising, Ga., S.C. gas prices drop
Published: Aug. 14, 2023 at 8:39 AM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Gas prices in Georgia and South Carolina slightly drop over the past week, after weeks of massive increase, according to AAA.
Georgia’s average gas price Monday is $3.64 per gallon, down two cents from a week ago. Today’s average is 12 cents higher than the price a year ago.
Meanwhile, in South Carolina, Monday’s price is averaging $3.49, down three cents from a week ago.
Monday’s prices in Augusta are averaging $3.62 per gallon, down from $3.64 a week earlier, while in Aiken and Edgefield counties average stayed the same at $3.53.
The national average gas price also saw a small two-cent jump to the price of $3.85 per gallon, according to AAA.
