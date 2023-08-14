Submit Photos/Videos
After weeks of rising, Ga., S.C. gas prices drop

(WENDELL FRANKS)
By Will Volk
Published: Aug. 14, 2023 at 8:39 AM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Gas prices in Georgia and South Carolina slightly drop over the past week, after weeks of massive increase, according to AAA.

Georgia’s average gas price Monday is $3.64 per gallon, down two cents from a week ago. Today’s average is 12 cents higher than the price a year ago.

Meanwhile, in South Carolina, Monday’s price is averaging $3.49, down three cents from a week ago.

Monday’s prices in Augusta are averaging $3.62 per gallon, down from $3.64 a week earlier, while in Aiken and Edgefield counties average stayed the same at $3.53.

The national average gas price also saw a small two-cent jump to the price of $3.85 per gallon, according to AAA.

