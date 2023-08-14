Submit Photos/Videos
64-year-old dies after pedestrian crash on Eve Street

Richmond County Sheriff's Office- generic
Richmond County Sheriff's Office- generic(WRDW)
By Staff
Published: Aug. 14, 2023 at 3:32 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A man has died after a pedestrian crash that happened on August 4 on Eve Street.

According to the Richmond County Coroner’s Office, the victim has been identified as 64-year-old Vincent Parker.

Parker was struck by a vehicle at the intersection of Eve Street and Walker Street, according to the coroner’s office.

MORE | Suspect gets not-guilty verdict in Augusta 82-year-old’s killing

He was taken to Augusta University Medical Center, where he died on Saturday. He was pronounced dead at 3:38 a.m., according to officials.

This is the second pedestrian to die after a crash in Richmond County within a week. On Friday, one person died after a pedestrian crash on the 1500 block of Gordon Highway.

Also on Friday, one person was killed when a vehicle struck a bridge pillar and burst into flames.

