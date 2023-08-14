64-year-old dies after pedestrian crash on Eve Street

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A man has died after a pedestrian crash that happened on August 4 on Eve Street.

According to the Richmond County Coroner’s Office, the victim has been identified as 64-year-old Vincent Parker.

Parker was struck by a vehicle at the intersection of Eve Street and Walker Street, according to the coroner’s office.

He was taken to Augusta University Medical Center, where he died on Saturday. He was pronounced dead at 3:38 a.m., according to officials.

This is the second pedestrian to die after a crash in Richmond County within a week. On Friday, one person died after a pedestrian crash on the 1500 block of Gordon Highway.

Also on Friday, one person was killed when a vehicle struck a bridge pillar and burst into flames.

