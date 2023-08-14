Submit Photos/Videos
2 men wanted in connection to July shooting at Augusta gas station

By Staff
Published: Aug. 14, 2023 at 12:22 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is looking for two men in connection to a shooting at the Get-N-Go convenience store on Windsor Spring Road.

On July 16 around 3:12 p.m., deputies responded to the store in connection to shots fired. Investigators learned Ricky Maurice Parker Jr., 21, and Bryson Marcell Burns, 21, fired shots at the 19-year-old victim.

Parker is described as being 5 feet 9 inches tall and weighing around 195 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes. Burns is described as being 5 feet 7 inches tall and weighing around 130 pounds.

He has black hair and brown eyes.

Parker and Burns are both from the 3700 block of Lexington Drive in Augusta, according to officials.

Once on scene, deputies met with a woman who said she was standing outside the store when two men began shooting. A tire on her vehicle was damaged during the shooting, according to the sheriff’s office.

Deputies then spoke to another witness who said he picked up the 19-year-old victim on Meadowbrook Drive and gave him a ride to the store.

The witness told officials while the 19-year-old was walking out of the store, the suspects were parked in front of the store in a black 2018 Ford Focus. Burns and Parker got out of the vehicle and began to shoot at the 19-year-old, according to the report.

The victim then got into the witness’s car, and they drove away. The 19-year-old got out of the car and left traveling north on Windsor Spring Road, according to the witness’s statement.

His vehicle and one gas pump were also damaged during the shooting, officials say.

Video footage from the scene shows Burns and Parker firing handguns at the victim. Officials say the 19-year-old can then be seen running away from the suspects out of the frame.

Deputies talked with the victim at Piedmont Hospital.

Anyone with information on Parker or Burns, contact Investigator Joshua Evans at 706-821-1080, or any on-duty investigator at the sheriff’s office at 706-821-1020 or 706-821-1080.

