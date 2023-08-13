Tim Scott signs RNC’s ‘Beat Biden’ pledge, qualifies for August debate

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - U.S. Sen. Tim Scott has signed the Republican National Committee’s pledge to officially qualify for the upcoming presidential primary debate later this month.

Scott, who signed the pledge on Wednesday, joins fellow candidates Vivek Ramaswamy, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley as the others to sign the document.

Notably, former President Donald Trump has yet to sign the committee’s pledge.

By signing the document, Scott agrees to only appear in primary and general election debates that are sanctioned by the RNC.

“I acknowledge and accept that if I fail to sign this pledge or if I participate in any debate that has not been sanctioned by the Republican National Committee, I will not be eligible to participate in any further Republican National Committee-sanctioned debates,” the document reads.

The document goes on to say that if Scott does not win the 2024 Republican nomination for president, he must support the nominee “in order to save our country and beat Joe Biden.”

The pledge also says Scott will not run as an independent, write-in candidate or seek the nomination of any other political party.

The senator announced his run for the presidency on May 22 at Charleston Southern University, his alma mater. During his announcement, Scott said he was “living proof” that America is “a land of opportunity, not a land of oppression.”

The first Republican presidential debate will be held on Aug. 23. The Republican presidential primary election in South Carolina will be held on Feb. 24.

Tim Scott joins Vivek Ramaswamy, Nikki Haley and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis in signing the RNC’s pledge to acknowledge the nominee if they are not elected. This is one of the final steps to qualify for the debate on Aug. 23. A copy of the pledge is below @Live5News #chsnews #scpol pic.twitter.com/TfYG8L1Psp — Rey Llerena (@ReyLlerenaTV) August 12, 2023

