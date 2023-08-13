Man on downtown Augusta rooftop taken to nearby hospital

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office took a man to the hospital after convincing them to come off a rooftop in downtown Augusta.

Sunday afternoon, deputies responded to 1204 Broad Street in reference to a subject on the roof possibly going to jump.

The Augusta Fire Department also responded to the scene to lend a hand to authorities.

Upon arrival, deputies say the man was throwing items off of the roof while only wearing underwear, but were eventually able to convince him to come down.

At this time the sheriff’s office says the man was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment but didn’t mention any charges.

News 12 will continue to update this incident as more information becomes available.

