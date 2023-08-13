Fulton County grand jury to hear testimony in Trump case next week, sources say

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis is set to present her case against former President Donald Trump, according to two witnesses expected to appear before a grand jury early next week.

In their social media posts on Saturday, former Georgia Lt. Gov. Geoff Duncan and independent journalist George Chidi said they were asked to appear before a Fulton County grand jury on Tuesday after receiving a call from the DA’s office.

I can confirm that I have been requested to testify before the Fulton County grand jury on Tuesday. I look forward to answering their questions around the 2020 election.



Republicans should never let honesty be mistaken for weakness. https://t.co/3j73O1kLNj — Geoff Duncan (@GeoffDuncanGA) August 12, 2023

The DA’s investigation was prompted by a Jan. 2, 2021 phone call when the former president reached out to Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger suggesting he could help to “find 11,780 votes” needed to put him ahead of Biden in Georgia.

Willis has investigated Trump’s alleged 2020 election interference for one and a half years now. She opened a criminal investigation “into attempts to influence the administration of the 2020 Georgia General Election” in February 2021.

She has previously said that she is planning to make a “historical decision” regarding her investigation against the former president.

Trump’s attorneys have stated that they filed a motion in Fulton County Superior Court, arguing “Willis should be disqualified from her investigation and that she is using the case to raise re-election funds.”

Former federal prosecutor and current associate professor of law at Georgia State University College of Law Caren Morrison said that it is not the same thing as a trial but rather an initial check that there is enough evidence to go forward.

“I suppose it’s possible that she could issue an indictment as early as Tuesday. It could be that she has other witnesses that she wants to put in the grand jury and therefore it be a few days later, but it certainly looks like this is the week,” Morrison said.

It is expected that a Fulton County grand jury will decide if Trump is charged with election interference.

