Driver dies in single-vehicle crash in Aiken County

South Carolina Highway Patrol
South Carolina Highway Patrol(SCHP)
By Ashley Campbell
Published: Aug. 13, 2023 at 8:18 AM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
AIKEN COUNTY, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - A driver is dead after a single-vehicle accident in Aiken County, according to South Carolina Highway Patrol.

Law enforcement says the wreck happened about 8:50 p.m., August 12, on Chime Bell Church Road near Busch Acres Lane. That’s about 10 miles from Aiken.

SCHP says the 1998 Ford F-150 truck went off the right side of the road, hitting a ditch and tree.

The driver was taken to Augusta University Medical Center where they died early Sunday morning, according to the accident report.

The Aiken County Coroner has not released the name of the crash victim.

SCHP is investigating the deadly accident.

