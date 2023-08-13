Submit Photos/Videos
Daily Forecast | The latest from First Alert Meteorologist Emily Acton

Heat Advisory in effect Sunday and Monday. Afternoon storms return Monday and Tuesday.
A Heat Advisory is in effect that includes, the Augusta, Aiken and Fort Gordon area with heat index values in excess of 110 degrees possible Sunday and Monday.
By Chris Still
Published: Aug. 13, 2023 at 5:51 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A Heat Advisory is in effect for the CSRA Sunday and Monday. Highs across the region will reach the mid to upper 90s, which is not unusually hot in our area this time of year; however, heat indices will reach dangerous levels in excess of 110 degrees Sunday, Monday, and possibly even Tuesday.

Monday will start off on a sunny and very hot note. Sunny skies early on will take highs into the upper 90s, then scattered thunderstorms will become a possibility around 3 p.m. into the evening. Winds on Monday will be from the west at 3 to 8 mph. More rain is expected Tuesday as a cold front will push through the CSRA. This will drop our high temperatures into the lower 90s for the middle of the week.

The hottest weather so far in 2023 is here and will stick around for the next few days. Making matters worse will be tropical-like humidity levels, which will put feels heat index values in the 108° to 111° range Sunday through Tuesday. The reason for the hot temperatures will be an upper-level dome of high pressure and westerly winds that will suppress rain chances and create dangerous heat and humidity levels. A cold front moves into the area late Tuesday providing a good chance of thunderstorms late in the day and bringing temperatures back into the lower 90s with lower humidity Wednesday and Thursday. The relief will not last long, as humidity returns and temperatures warm back into the middle 90s again Friday into next weekend.

