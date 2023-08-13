Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

Augusta festival taps into beer lovers’ joy of discovery

More than 100 breweries from across the country cam,e together at the James Brown Arena for the ninth annual Augusta Beerfest.
By Maria Sellers
Published: Aug. 11, 2023 at 3:53 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - More than 100 breweries from across the country were at the James Brown Arena for the ninth annual Augusta Beerfest.

“We’re very excited about participating in Beerfest,” Taylor Reynolds, marketing manager of Savannah River Brewing, said in preparation for Saturday’s event.

Anne Sloan, owner of Riverwatch Brewery, said: “We love coming to Beerfest.”

Sloan says it’s a fun way to attract new business.

“It’s a great way for us to showcase our beer and just get in front of the community in a different way besides just coming to the taproom or seeing a tap on a bar,” said Sloan.

MORE | Afro Caribbean Fest introduces new tastes, cultures to CSRA

While it’s great to attract new customers, she says it’s really about the community.

“It’s a great way to show the camaraderie of the industry and get in front of customers. It’s one thing to see a tap and realize you like a beer, it’s another to see the person who is part of that company and see they’re friendly and see they’re kind,” she said.

It creates similar business opportunities for Savannah River Brewing Company.

Reynolds said: “We’re going to get people from out of town who may not have had a chance to try our stuff and hopefully they’re going to go home and ask for it at their local breweries and their local bars.”

It also helps them create new leads for charitable organizations to partner with.

MORE | Augustans keeping Maui wildfire victims in their prayers

“That really just gives us an opportunity to showcase that we are more than a place to grab a beer. We are a community center that is here to support the community and we are looking to do more of that,” said Reynolds.

The craft beer industry is growing and they’re hopeful this helps drive that into their own backyard.

Sloan said: “You get to try new things which let you broaden your horizons. It’s a great way for you to enjoy the industry.”

Reynolds said: “We want you to go other places and experience what good the craft beer community can do.”

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jie Chen
Richmond County deputies searching for man they call suicidal
Central EMS
State agency looking into allegations against ambulance provider
Pedestrian killed in crash on Gordon Highway
Pedestrian killed in crash on Gordon Highway
Darius Berry
Krystal Anderson’s family angry after 2nd suspect makes bond
Vehicle crashes into bridge pillar, bursts into flames; killing 1
Vehicle crashes into pillar, bursts into flames, killing 1

Latest News

Afro Caribbean Fest in Augusta
Afro Caribbean Fest introduces new tastes, cultures to CSRA
Allendale (S.C.) Police Department
13-year-old arrested in Allendale during shooting investigation
South Carolina Highway Patrol
Driver dies in single-vehicle crash in Aiken County
The document goes on to say that if Scott does not win the 2024 Republican nomination for...
Tim Scott signs RNC’s ‘Beat Biden’ pledge, qualifies for August debate