Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

Afro Caribbean Fest introduces new tastes, cultures to CSRA

The second annual Afro Caribbean Fest took place over the weekend at the Augusta Common.
By Sydney Hood
Published: Aug. 13, 2023 at 12:41 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The second annual Afro Caribbean Fest took place over the weekend at the Augusta Common.

Organizers say it was a bigger turnout than last year which more people and countries. There were more than 10 countries represented from Africa to the Caribbean during Saturday’s festival.

“We try to build the gap in between Africans and Americans,” said Paul Okojie, founder of the festival. “We try to connect the dots between us and also educate people about us.”

MORE | Augusta festival taps into beer lovers’ joy of discovery

He said the festival is all about knowing and learning from each other, and passing on knowledge.

“The only best way we can do it is through music, food and everything, bringing people together and by learning from different countries,” he said.

Louis Gallerdo of Chilgon Tacos was sharing his culture through food.

“This is the real street tacos. And normally what we get in restaurants around U.S. is more like a Tex-Mex,” he said of his offerings.

He said his tacos are more like what you’ll find on the streets of Mexico.

MORE | Augustans keeping Maui wildfire victims in their prayers

“I would like the people to see, they can discover a part of Mexico, too,” he said.

Willys Barieto was there for the learning experience.

“I like my kids interact with different people,” Barieto said, “because this world, you need to talk to everybody. It’s not only you, you, you; it’s a community.”

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jie Chen
Richmond County deputies searching for man they call suicidal
Central EMS
State agency looking into allegations against ambulance provider
Pedestrian killed in crash on Gordon Highway
Pedestrian killed in crash on Gordon Highway
Darius Berry
Krystal Anderson’s family angry after 2nd suspect makes bond
Vehicle crashes into bridge pillar, bursts into flames; killing 1
Vehicle crashes into pillar, bursts into flames, killing 1

Latest News

Augusta Beerfest
Augusta festival taps into beer lovers’ joy of discovery
Allendale (S.C.) Police Department
13-year-old arrested in Allendale during shooting investigation
South Carolina Highway Patrol
Driver dies in single-vehicle crash in Aiken County
The document goes on to say that if Scott does not win the 2024 Republican nomination for...
Tim Scott signs RNC’s ‘Beat Biden’ pledge, qualifies for August debate