Afro Caribbean Fest introduces new tastes, cultures to CSRA

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The second annual Afro Caribbean Fest took place over the weekend at the Augusta Common.

Organizers say it was a bigger turnout than last year which more people and countries. There were more than 10 countries represented from Africa to the Caribbean during Saturday’s festival.

“We try to build the gap in between Africans and Americans,” said Paul Okojie, founder of the festival. “We try to connect the dots between us and also educate people about us.”

He said the festival is all about knowing and learning from each other, and passing on knowledge.

“The only best way we can do it is through music, food and everything, bringing people together and by learning from different countries,” he said.

Louis Gallerdo of Chilgon Tacos was sharing his culture through food.

“This is the real street tacos. And normally what we get in restaurants around U.S. is more like a Tex-Mex,” he said of his offerings.

He said his tacos are more like what you’ll find on the streets of Mexico.

“I would like the people to see, they can discover a part of Mexico, too,” he said.

Willys Barieto was there for the learning experience.

“I like my kids interact with different people,” Barieto said, “because this world, you need to talk to everybody. It’s not only you, you, you; it’s a community.”

