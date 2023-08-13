Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

13-year-old arrested in Allendale during shooting investigation

Allendale (S.C.) Police Department
Allendale (S.C.) Police Department(Contributed)
By Ashley Campbell
Published: Aug. 13, 2023 at 10:00 AM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALLENDALE, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - A 13-year-old suspect has been arrested after he was found with a gun in his possession during a shooting investigation, according to Allendale Police.

The department says around 9:40 p.m., August 11, officers responded to the area of Patterson Street for a call of shots fired.

Responding officers were notified that a house was intentionally targeted and located one of at least two suspects who fled on foot.

A 13-year-old male was detained and found in possession of a firearm, according to the Allendale Police Facebook page.

Officers say he was taken to the South Carolina Department of Juvenile Justice where he will await a detainment hearing.

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jie Chen
Richmond County deputies searching for man they call suicidal
Pedestrian killed in crash on Gordon Highway
Pedestrian killed in crash on Gordon Highway
Darius Berry
Krystal Anderson’s family angry after 2nd suspect makes bond
Ryan Rodgers
Grovetown Police Department locates man with autism
Vehicle crashes into bridge pillar, bursts into flames; killing 1
Vehicle crashes into pillar, bursts into flames, killing 1

Latest News

South Carolina Highway Patrol
Driver dies in single-vehicle crash in Aiken County
The document goes on to say that if Scott does not win the 2024 Republican nomination for...
Tim Scott signs RNC’s ‘Beat Biden’ pledge, qualifies for August debate
It's the second year for the festival and organizers say its the largest crowd yet.
2nd Annual Afro Caribbean Fest in Augusta
FILE - Former President Donald Trump arrives at a rally, Aug. 5, 2022, in Waukesha, Wis. A...
Fulton County grand jury to hear testimony in Trump case next week, sources say