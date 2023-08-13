13-year-old arrested in Allendale during shooting investigation

ALLENDALE, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - A 13-year-old suspect has been arrested after he was found with a gun in his possession during a shooting investigation, according to Allendale Police.

The department says around 9:40 p.m., August 11, officers responded to the area of Patterson Street for a call of shots fired.

Responding officers were notified that a house was intentionally targeted and located one of at least two suspects who fled on foot.

A 13-year-old male was detained and found in possession of a firearm, according to the Allendale Police Facebook page.

Officers say he was taken to the South Carolina Department of Juvenile Justice where he will await a detainment hearing.

