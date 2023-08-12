Richmond County deputies searching for man they call suicidal

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a man they are calling suicidal.

Jie Chen is described as an Asian man, 6′2″, 180 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

Investigators say he was last seen Friday, August 11, around 3:27 p.m. at 2053 Reserve Lane in Augusta when he told family he wanted to jump off a mountain to end his life.

Chen’s current location is unknown. If you have any information regarding his whereabouts, call the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office at 706-821-1020 or 706-821-1080.

