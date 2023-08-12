Grovetown Police Department searching for man with Autism

GROVETOWN, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Grovetown Police Department is searching for a missing man with Autism.

Investigators say 21-year-old Ryan Rodgers was last seen Friday, August 11, around 1:30 p.m. leaving Porter Lane in Grovetown.

Rodgers has been diagnosed with Autism and may not respond to individuals he does not know.

You’re asked to call the Grovetown Police Department at 706-863-1212 with any information regarding Rodgers’ whereabouts.

Callers may remain anonymous.

