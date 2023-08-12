Daily Forecast | The latest from First Alert Meteorologist Chris Still

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The hottest weather so far in 2023 is on its way to Georgia and South Carolina this weekend into early next week. Making matters worse will be tropical like humidity levels, which will put feels heat index values in the 109° to 114° range Saturday through Monday. The reason for the hot temperatures will be an upper level dome of high pressure and westerly winds that will suppress rain chances and create dangerous heat and humidity levels. A cool front moves into the area Tuesday providing a decent chance of thunderstorms Tuesday and cooling temperatures back into the lower 90s by Wednesday through at least Friday of next week.

Heat advisories are in effect for the western CSRA Saturday. Highs across the region will reach the mid to upper 90s - but heat indices could be as high as 107°. Saturday looks to stay mostly dry during the day with plenty of sun, but we will be watching for a weakening upper level system to approach from the northwest during the early evening hours before sunset. If that does hold together, there will be a narrow window between about 6 p.m. and 9 p.m. where there could be a few scattered thunderstorms, especially west and north of Augusta. Winds will be out of the west at only 3 to 6 mph.

Sunday will be the hottest day of the weekend with highs reaching the upper 90s and heat indices peaking around 111°. An Excessive Heat Watch is in effect for the western CSRA Sunday that will likely be extended to include all of the CSRA. Storm chances remain low Sunday, although a few isolated storms can not be completely ruled out. Winds will be out of the west between 3 to 8 mph.

The hottest day will likely be Monday when highs will reach into the upper 90s and heat index values approaching 115°. The heat high remains in control of our weather Monday, so storm chances remain very slim, but scattered storms are expected Tuesday as our next cold front moves toward the region. This front will knock down the humidity a slightly by next Wednesday lasting through next weekend. Keep it here for updates!

Hour by hour heat index temperature forecast for Saturday, 8/12/2023

