CSRA football teams prepare for new season at Football Jamboree

By Daniel Booth
Published: Aug. 11, 2023 at 8:38 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - It is one week until high school football teams across the CSRA will be kicking off the new season.

On Friday night, many of them have scrimmages lined up to help them get ready for week one.

For many of our local teams, including four team who were in attendance at the Strom Thurmond Football’s Jamboree, scrimmages are their final dress rehearsal before opening night.

The Strom Thurmond Rebels are coming off an impressive season, during which they tallied up 10 wins, won their region, and made it three rounds deep into the playoffs before falling Saluda in the state quarterfinals.

This year, the Rebels are back with some serious talent on the offense between quarterback Quan Edmond returning behind center, running back Michael Blocker’s powerful downhill running ability, and the new addition of wide out Braylon Staley.

Staley is ranked as the number one wide receiver in the entire state of South Carolina, and recently committed to play college ball for the Tennessee Volunteers.

The Rebels might be able to do some serious damage this year, especially on the offensive side of the ball.

The Strom Thurmond football Jamboree kicked off at 7:30 p.m. and the scrimmage was broken up into two halves.

Saluda went head-to-head with Batesburg-Leesville in the first two quarters, while Strom Thurmond and Brookland-Cayce went in the second half.

Darius Berry
After surrendering, suspect makes bond in Aiken County missing mom’s case
Vehicle crashes into bridge pillar, bursts into flames; killing 1
Digging deeper into the case of Burke County erased arrest
Erased arrest
Jeana Marie Childers and Joshua Ryan Thompson
Aiken County bust yields drugs, guns, and 2 arrests

