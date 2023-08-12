CSRA football teams prepare for new season at Football Jamboree

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - It is one week until high school football teams across the CSRA will be kicking off the new season.

On Friday night, many of them have scrimmages lined up to help them get ready for week one.

For many of our local teams, including four team who were in attendance at the Strom Thurmond Football’s Jamboree, scrimmages are their final dress rehearsal before opening night.

MORE FROM NEWS 12:

The Strom Thurmond Rebels are coming off an impressive season, during which they tallied up 10 wins, won their region, and made it three rounds deep into the playoffs before falling Saluda in the state quarterfinals.

This year, the Rebels are back with some serious talent on the offense between quarterback Quan Edmond returning behind center, running back Michael Blocker’s powerful downhill running ability, and the new addition of wide out Braylon Staley.

Staley is ranked as the number one wide receiver in the entire state of South Carolina, and recently committed to play college ball for the Tennessee Volunteers.

The Rebels might be able to do some serious damage this year, especially on the offensive side of the ball.

The Strom Thurmond football Jamboree kicked off at 7:30 p.m. and the scrimmage was broken up into two halves.

Saluda went head-to-head with Batesburg-Leesville in the first two quarters, while Strom Thurmond and Brookland-Cayce went in the second half.

WATCH LIVE INTERVIEW WITH STROM THURMOND’S HEAD COACH, ANDREW WEBB:

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.