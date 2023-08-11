‘We’re very excited’: Local breweries gear up for Augusta Beerfest

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - More than 100 breweries from across the country will be at the James Brown Arena for the Ninth Annual Augusta Beerfest on Saturday.

We visited a few local breweries ahead of the big event.

“We’re very excited about participating in Beerfest,” said Taylor Reynolds, marketing manager of Savannah River Brewing.

Anne Sloan, owner of Riverwatch Brewery, said: “We love coming to Beerfest.”

Sloan says it’s a fun way to attract new business.

“It’s a great way for us to showcase our beer and just get in front of the community in a different way besides just coming to the taproom or seeing a tap on a bar,” said Sloan.

While it’s great to attract new customers, she says it’s really about the community.

“It’s a great way to show the camaraderie of the industry and get in front of customers. It’s one thing to see a tap and realize you like a beer, it’s another to see the person who is part of that company and see they’re friendly and see they’re kind,” she said.

It creates similar business opportunities for Savannah River Brewing Company.

Reynolds said: “We’re going to get people from out of town who may not have had a chance to try our stuff and hopefully they’re going to go home and ask for it at their local breweries and their local bars.”

It also helps them create new leads for charitable organizations to partner with.

“That really just gives us an opportunity to showcase that we are more than a place to grab a beer. We are a community center that is here to support the community and we are looking to do more of that,” said Reynolds.

The craft beer industry is growing and they’re hopeful this helps drive that into their own backyard.

Sloan said: “You get to try new things which let you broaden your horizons. It’s a great way for you to enjoy the industry.”

Reynolds said: “We want you to go other places and experience what good the craft beer community can do.”

