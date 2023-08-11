State agency looking into allegations against ambulance provider

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Georgia’s Department of Public Health is investigating Augusta’s ambulance provider, Central EMS.

The state agency confirmed the investigation late Friday afternoon.

The agency said that “according to protocol,” it was investigating allegations made against Central in a letter. News 12 received the same letter, which was from an anonymous person who claims to be an employee.

Some of the allegations made by “John Doe” include:

Lack of automated external defibrillators being is used in life-saving situations for patients.

Having equipment that is past its expiration date.

Lack of cardiac monitors and equipment needed inside quick-response vehicles.

Central took over in Augusta right before golf week after Gold Cross Emergency Medical Service pulled out of Richmond County.

We reached out to the president of Central and so far have not gotten a response.

