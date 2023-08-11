Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

State agency looking into allegations against ambulance provider

Central EMS
Central EMS(WRDW/WAGT)
By Staff
Published: Aug. 11, 2023 at 6:00 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Georgia’s Department of Public Health is investigating Augusta’s ambulance provider, Central EMS.

The state agency confirmed the investigation late Friday afternoon.

MORE | Pedestrian killed in crash on Gordon Highway

The agency said that “according to protocol,” it was investigating allegations made against Central in a letter. News 12 received the same letter, which was from an anonymous person who claims to be an employee.

Some of the allegations made by “John Doe” include:

  • Lack of automated external defibrillators being is used in life-saving situations for patients.
  • Having equipment that is past its expiration date.
  • Lack of cardiac monitors and equipment needed inside quick-response vehicles.

Central took over in Augusta right before golf week after Gold Cross Emergency Medical Service pulled out of Richmond County.

We reached out to the president of Central and so far have not gotten a response.

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Darius Berry
After surrendering, suspect makes bond in Aiken County missing mom’s case
Vehicle crashes into bridge pillar, bursts into flames; killing 1
Vehicle crashes into pillar, bursts into flames, killing 1
Digging deeper into the case of Burke County erased arrest
I-TEAM: Digging deeper into Burke County erased arrest
Erased arrest
I-TEAM: How an arrest was erased in Burke County
Jeana Marie Childers and Joshua Ryan Thompson
Aiken County bust yields drugs, guns, and 2 arrests

Latest News

What the Tech: Fun gadgets for your pet
Augustans keeping Maui wildfire victims in their prayers
Local STRIVE program helps grads continue education, find jobs
Pedestrian kill in crash on Gordon Highway