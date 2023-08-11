Submit Photos/Videos
Mercedes-Benz Stadium releases ‘listening only’ tickets for Beyoncé concert

Here’s how much it will cost to see Beyoncé in Atlanta
Beyoncé is bringing her Renaissance World Tour to Mercedes Benz Stadium.
By Atlanta News First staff
Published: Aug. 11, 2023 at 11:00 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Mercedes-Benz Stadium announced Friday morning a limited ticket release of “listening only” lower-level tickets for Beyonce’s Friday night concert in Atlanta.

The tickets are $226 each and the seat sections are on the back sides of the stage.

Beyoncé bringing Renaissance World Tour to Atlanta starting tonight | Here’s everything you need to know

The cheapest resale ticket for Friday night’s show is currently going for $180 in the upper deck on Ticketmaster. The most expensive resale ticket For Friday is $3,650.

For Saturday night’s concert, the cheapest resale is currently $200. The most expensive resale is $3,500.

And for Monday night’s show, the cheapest resale is currently $210, and the most expensive resale is $2,000.

Tickets are still available for all three nights. You can find them for sale and resale on Ticketmaster, StubHub, SeatGeek, Vivid Seats and Gametime.

