Mercedes-Benz Stadium releases ‘listening only’ tickets for Beyoncé concert
Here’s how much it will cost to see Beyoncé in Atlanta
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Mercedes-Benz Stadium announced Friday morning a limited ticket release of “listening only” lower-level tickets for Beyonce’s Friday night concert in Atlanta.
The tickets are $226 each and the seat sections are on the back sides of the stage.
The cheapest resale ticket for Friday night’s show is currently going for $180 in the upper deck on Ticketmaster. The most expensive resale ticket For Friday is $3,650.
For Saturday night’s concert, the cheapest resale is currently $200. The most expensive resale is $3,500.
And for Monday night’s show, the cheapest resale is currently $210, and the most expensive resale is $2,000.
Tickets are still available for all three nights. You can find them for sale and resale on Ticketmaster, StubHub, SeatGeek, Vivid Seats and Gametime.
