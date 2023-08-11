Local woman looks to highlight need for children’s beds

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - There are a multitude of needs in our community, but one of those needs are children beds.

We spoke with a woman who is going out of her way to feel that need.

When Garian Henry drops her son off at the bus stop every morning, she notices a need among the other kids around her.

The difference is those who got a good night’s rest and those who didn’t.

Saquanda Thomas lives at Magnolia Court Apartments with her nieces, nephews, and step-children. Right now, the three children sleep on one box-spring mattress.

Thomas lives across from Henry, who noticed Thomas was not the only one without a bed for children to sleep on.

“Living in this community, I’ve seen a lot,” said Henry. “So I just basically want to step up and do some things for my community that I love so much.”

She is doing so by giving back, one bed at a time.

“I noticed my son, the difference between him in the morning. He springs up out of his bed. He’s excited. He’s ready,” said Henry. “And then you got some of the children that’ll be stretching out there and they’ll be holding their little backs.”

It’s a little difference that makes a big change.

Thomas said: “It completes some kids especially when they already have a roof over their head. It completes the home for them.”

There are local groups working to fill the need, but spreading the word is key.

The Family Y’s ‘A Place to Dream’ program provides kids a safe place to sleep. So far, they’ve delivered more than 1,500 beds.

If you know of a family in need or if you’d like to reach out, visit their website.

