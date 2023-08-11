Lakeside High football opens up their passing game

EVANS, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Every year football teams come into the new season with an edge, a renewed sense of motivation, and sometimes a new perspective on how to play the game.

It’s “new year, new me” for the Lakeside High School football team. After missing the playoffs last year, the Panthers are completely changing their offensive philosophy.

“Now we are fun and gun. We’re going to throw it around, do a bunch of different things on offense, and just let the players have fun. That’s what it’s all about anyway,” said Head Coach Steve Hibbitts.

Over the past several years, Lakeside has been known to run the ball a lot, having their entire offense based around the ground game.

With hopes of creating more explosive plays, Junior Quarterback Mi’Keal Grissom will now be piloting the Spread Offense, which is designed to get the ball out to their playmakers in space and to do some damage in the open field.

Justin Barnes, senior pass rusher, said: “Once one of our running backs gets going, that’s going to open the passing lanes. So I just feel like, once everything starts connecting we’re going to be a dangerous offense.”

Dylan Usry, senior lineman, said: “Being able to mix up running and throwing the ball, and with every other play we have, I feel like being able to mix the two is really going to set us up for success.”

The Panthers are scrimmaging Johnson High School from Savannah on Friday night, before opening up the season in Aiken against the Hornets on August 18.

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.