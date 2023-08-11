Krystal Anderson’s family angry after second suspect makes bond

NEWBERRY, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - We are learning new information in the investigation of Aiken County missing mom, Krystal Anderson.

We told you on Thursday night, Newberry County investigators had a warrant out for Darius Berry, for accessory after the fact to felony arson.

They were waiting on him to turn himself in, and we learned Friday that he did.

He was granted a $20,000 surety bond at a hearing Friday, which he made. The only conditions he has to follow are to show up at every required court appearance, according to officials.

It’s something the family says they were praying he wouldn’t get.

Newberry County officials said Berry turned himself in just before midnight Thursday, barely scraping the deadline he had before they would start their search for him.

But Anderson’s family is still frustrated it took more than two weeks to get him back in custody .

Charges against Berry were dropped in Aiken County in late July.

Newberry County said they had a warrant for him since late December on accessory after the fact to arson.

The county was never notified that all that those charges in Aiken County were dismissed so they could start their proceedings against him.

Aiken County officials say the reason for the time gap is because Berry was booked into the Aiken County Detention Center on December 15 and released December 19 with a bond and a GPS ankle monitor.

At the time, there were no warrants against him in Newberry County.

Those warrants didn’t come until December 28.

When an inmate is released after serving time or out on bond, they are run through a database where they check for warrants or request for hold by another agency.

Aiken County says once inmates are released, they don’t recheck for active warrants and if another agency needs their help, they must call and Aiken County will do their best to help locate the suspect.

But, the family feels he doesn’t deserve bond again.

“Darius is the weakest link between him and Tony. If you keep him and you put the pressure on him, he is going to break. He is 25 years old, he has a lot of life ahead of him. He knows what Tony has done,” said Shadira Smothers, Anderson’s sister.

