Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

Interim coroner selected to fill out term in Columbia County

Columbia County, Ga.
Columbia County, Ga.(WRDW/WAGT)
By Staff
Published: Aug. 11, 2023 at 1:50 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANS, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Columbia County Probate Judge Alice Padgett has named Keith Cox as interim Columbia County coroner, officials said Friday.

Cox is a long-time resident of Columbia County and retired at the rank of captain from the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office after a 30-year distinguished career in law enforcement.

Cox’s duties as Coroner are effective immediately.

Cox will serve out the unexpired term of long-serving Coroner Vernon Collins.

On Monday, County Manager Scott Johnson received a letter from Collins about his retirement after 30 years.

“We would like to thank Mr. Collins for his many years of dedicated service to the citizens of Columbia County. He has faithfully served and devoted his life to office of the Coroner with professionalism, integrity and respect. Columbia County appreciates his service and wishes him the best in his retirement,” said Johnson.

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Darius Berry
Suspect in case of missing Aiken County mom turns himself in
Vehicle crashes into bridge pillar, bursts into flames; killing 1
Vehicle crashes into pillar, bursts into flames, killing 1
Digging deeper into the case of Burke County erased arrest
I-TEAM: Digging deeper into Burke County erased arrest
Erased arrest
I-TEAM: How an arrest was erased in Burke County
Jeana Marie Childers and Joshua Ryan Thompson
Aiken County bust yields drugs, guns, and 2 arrests

Latest News

Darius Berry
After surrendering, suspect makes bond in Aiken County missing mom’s case
INDIO, CA - APRIL 14: Beyonce Knowles performs onstage during 2018 Coachella Valley Music And...
Mercedes-Benz Stadium releases ‘listening only’ tickets for Beyoncé concert
Vehicle crashes into bridge pillar, bursts into flames; killing 1
Vehicle crashes into pillar, bursts into flames, killing 1
This is a live recording of WRDW News 12 at 6 a.m. (recurring daily Sun to Sat)
News 12 This Morning | Top headlines for August 11