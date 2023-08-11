Interim coroner selected to fill out term in Columbia County

EVANS, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Columbia County Probate Judge Alice Padgett has named Keith Cox as interim Columbia County coroner, officials said Friday.

Cox is a long-time resident of Columbia County and retired at the rank of captain from the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office after a 30-year distinguished career in law enforcement.

Cox’s duties as Coroner are effective immediately.

Cox will serve out the unexpired term of long-serving Coroner Vernon Collins.

On Monday, County Manager Scott Johnson received a letter from Collins about his retirement after 30 years.

“We would like to thank Mr. Collins for his many years of dedicated service to the citizens of Columbia County. He has faithfully served and devoted his life to office of the Coroner with professionalism, integrity and respect. Columbia County appreciates his service and wishes him the best in his retirement,” said Johnson.

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.