Have you seen this missing McDuffie County man?

Charlie Myrick
Charlie Myrick(Contributed)
By Staff
Published: Aug. 11, 2023 at 2:14 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
THOMSON, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The McDuffie County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s assistance finding a missing person.

Charlie Myrick has been missing for a week, authorities said Friday.

He was last in the Cherokee area in Thomson and has medical issues and limited mobility.

He is 6 feet 3 inches tall and weighs about 210 pounds.

If you see him or have any information on his whereabouts, call the McDuffie County Sheriff’s Office at 706-595-2040, McDuffie County 911 or 706-597-3851.

