Have you seen this missing McDuffie County man?

THOMSON, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The McDuffie County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s assistance finding a missing person.

Charlie Myrick has been missing for a week, authorities said Friday.

He was last in the Cherokee area in Thomson and has medical issues and limited mobility.

He is 6 feet 3 inches tall and weighs about 210 pounds.

If you see him or have any information on his whereabouts, call the McDuffie County Sheriff’s Office at 706-595-2040, McDuffie County 911 or 706-597-3851.

