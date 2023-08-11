Harlem home damaged after fire breaks out in garage

HARLEM, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Crews fought a fire at a home in Harlem after a neighbor noticed smoke and called 911.

Firefighters were dispatched just before 1:15 p.m. to the residence at 255 Shady Grove Drive.

Engine 1 and Truck 1 responded immediately with career and volunteer personnel manning Station 1, and additional volunteers responded from home.

No one was at the house, and crews forced entry.

They found a fire in the garage, which received heavy damage. There was smoke damage throughout the home.

After the fire was extinguished, the scene was turned over to the Harlem fire marshal. The cause is under investigation.

