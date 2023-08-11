Former baseball player sees big growth in training program

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A local former minor league baseball player has been teaching kids how to play baseball for free.

Perry Dunn, Jr. is a former minor league baseball player from Augusta, but he hasn’t hung up his glove yet.

Dunn has played in ballparks all over the country. He played minor league baseball for the Pittsburgh Pirates organization.

He’s seen a lot in his time in the minor leagues.

Right now, he loves what he’s seeing at local ballparks in Augusta.

“We’re making real good progress, and the kids are coming out,” he said. “When we first started, we had about six or seven guys. Now we have had as many as 35-40 guys come through here.”

Dunn and two local high school baseball coaches run the Palmetto Peach Sports Training Academy. They teach kids the game of baseball for free.

Over the last year, Dunn says it’s grown, and they now have enough regulars to field a team.

“It means the world to me because when I was coming up, I didn’t have any help,” said Dunn.

He’s happy to share what he knows and see kids from his hometown taking in knowledge of the game.

“I’ve seen a lot of progress since I’ve been out here in these last two years, even in the past five months, I’ve seen kids get better,” said Dunn.

He says that’s why they do it.

“They’re doing something that they never thought they could do before,” he said.

If your kid is interested in checking them out, they can go for free. Just reach out to Dunn at 706-220-4508.

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.