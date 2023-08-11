Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

Fire erupts at Hagood Avenue Baptist Church in Barnwell

Hagood Avenue Baptist Church, Barnwell (photo by Contributed by Ryan Dickerson)
Hagood Avenue Baptist Church, Barnwell (photo by Contributed by Ryan Dickerson)(Contributed by Ryan Dickerson)
By Staff
Published: Aug. 11, 2023 at 2:32 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BARNWELL. S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Crews battled a fire Friday afternoon at Hagood Avenue Baptist Church in Barnwell.

Flames broke on the roof near the base of the steeple.

The point of the steeple was broken off with smoke pouring out of it.

It happened as storms were moving through the region, but it wasn’t clear whether the blaze was sparked by lightning.

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Darius Berry
After surrendering, suspect makes bond in Aiken County missing mom’s case
Vehicle crashes into bridge pillar, bursts into flames; killing 1
Vehicle crashes into pillar, bursts into flames, killing 1
Digging deeper into the case of Burke County erased arrest
I-TEAM: Digging deeper into Burke County erased arrest
Erased arrest
I-TEAM: How an arrest was erased in Burke County
Jeana Marie Childers and Joshua Ryan Thompson
Aiken County bust yields drugs, guns, and 2 arrests

Latest News

Charlie Myrick
Have you seen this missing McDuffie County man?
With dozens killed by wildfires in Hawaii, the victims are on the mind of local residents.
Augustans keeping Maui wildfire victims in their prayers
Darius Berry
After surrendering, suspect makes bond in Aiken County missing mom’s case
Columbia County, Ga.
Interim coroner selected to fill out term in Columbia County