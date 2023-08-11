Fire erupts at Hagood Avenue Baptist Church in Barnwell

BARNWELL. S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Crews battled a fire Friday afternoon at Hagood Avenue Baptist Church in Barnwell.

Flames broke on the roof near the base of the steeple.

The point of the steeple was broken off with smoke pouring out of it.

It happened as storms were moving through the region, but it wasn’t clear whether the blaze was sparked by lightning.

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.