Daily Forecast | The latest from First Alert Meteorologist Tim Strong

Low severe risk Friday. Hotter weekend - heat index 105°+.
This is a live recording of WRDW News 12 at 6 a.m. (recurring daily Sun to Sat)
By Tim Strong
Published: Aug. 11, 2023 at 6:34 AM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Another wave of showers and storms will roll through the region Friday - possibly early and late in the day. A few strong storms can’t be ruled out during the day - mainly for strong winds and large hail. Highs Friday will be near 90 and feels like temperatures around 100°. Winds will be out of the west between 5-10 mph.

Hot highs stick around through the weekend. Highs Saturday and Sunday will be in the mid to possibly upper 90s and feels like temperatures will be up to 105-109°. Keep your outdoor plans this weekend - rain risk looks fairly low for most spots in the CSRA.

Better opportunity for a few storms early next week. It will stay seasonably hot and humid next Monday and Tuesday with highs in the mid-90s. Keep it here for updates.

