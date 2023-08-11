Submit Photos/Videos
Daily Forecast | The latest from First Alert Meteorologist Mikel Hannah-Harding

Low severe risk today. Hotter weekend - heat index 105°+.
By Mikel Hannah-Harding
Published: Aug. 11, 2023 at 12:38 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Another wave of showers and storms will roll through the region today - possibly early and late in the day. A few strong storms can’t be ruled out during the day - the main threats will be strong winds, hail, and torrential rainfall. Highs this afternoon will be near 90 and feels like temperatures around 100°. Winds will be out of the west between 5-10 mph.

Hot highs stick around through the weekend. Highs Saturday and Sunday will be in the mid to possibly upper 90s and feels like temperatures will be up to 105-109°. Keep your outdoor plans this weekend - rain risk looks fairly low for most spots in the CSRA.

Better opportunity for a few storms early next week. It will stay seasonably hot and humid next Monday and Tuesday with highs in the mid-90s. Keep it here for updates!

Riley's 11 PM Forecast