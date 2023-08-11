Daily Forecast | The latest from First Alert Chief Meteorologist Riley Hale

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A few hit and miss showers/storms are possible through midnight - but many areas will stay dry. Partly cloudy to mostly clear skies expected overnight with lows dropping to the low 70s by early Saturday. If you’re going to be up between midnight and dawn this weekend - look up! The Perseid meteor shower is peaking the next few nights with 20-40 meteors per hour - possibly 60+ if we get a burst.

The best meteor shower of the year is peaking this weekend. Best viewing time is between midnight and dawn. (WRDW)

Heat advisories are in effect for the western CSRA Saturday. Highs across the region will reach the mid to upper 90s - but heat indices could be as high as 107°. Saturday looks to stay mostly dry during the day with plenty of sun. Winds will be out of the west-northwest between 5-10 mph. A stray shower or storm is possible late in the evening.

Sunday will be the hottest day of the weekend with highs reaching the upper 90s and heat indices between 105-110°. An Excessive Heat Watch is in effect for the western CSRA Sunday. Storm chances remain low Sunday - but a few isolated storms can’t be ruled out. Winds will be out of the west between 5-10 mph.

It will stay hot and humid early next Monday and Tuesday with highs in the mid-90s. Storm chances look low Monday but scattered storms are expected Tuesday as our next cold front moves toward the region. This front will knock down the humidity by next Wednesday. Keep it here for updates!

