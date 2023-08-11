Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

Community comes together for benefit concert for 13-year-old shot in Aiken

By Taylor Martin
Published: Aug. 11, 2023 at 7:18 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - It’s only been a few months since a 13-year-old was shot in an Aiken Walmart.

The community is continuing to come together to support her.

The VFW Post 5877 in Aiken held a benefit concert for her on Friday.

It’s the sound of support from an entire community.

“I hope it’s a really good turnout. Hopefully, she’ll feel all the love and support in the air for her tonight,” said John Yazanko, Vice Commander of VFW 5877.

MORE FROM NEWS 12:

When the veterans at VFW post 5877 heard the news: “Oh we were all shocked. I mean the word spread like wildfire,” said Charles Eiloff, VFW 5877 commander.

It was no question they’d do what they know best- help.

“Our comrades who are in distress, we reach out to them and help them and it’s the same thing with Ashton,” said Eiloff.

They prepared for a big turnout, especially after seeing Aiken come together and be #ashtonstrong.

“Looking for a good time. I hope people are generous laughs, and we wanna help this young lady as much as we can,” said Eiloff.

MORE | Krystal Anderson’s family angry after second suspect makes bond

Bands playing music, food, and encouragement were all for Ashton.

Yazanko said: “I think like everybody else I was shocked and I just, I couldn’t believe what happened to her. A perfectly innocent young woman like that was just horrible. I’m so glad she’s recuperating.”

They’re ready to welcome the Rickard family and the community with open arms.

Eiloff said: “I wish her all the luck in the world. I’m just sorry that she has to go through what happened to her and she’s a strong gal. I’m sure she’ll be just fine in the future.”

The concert is from 7 p.m. until about 2 a.m. at 116 Midway Circle in Aiken with free entry.

They are asking for donations to support Ashton.

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Darius Berry
After surrendering, suspect makes bond in Aiken County missing mom’s case
Vehicle crashes into bridge pillar, bursts into flames; killing 1
Vehicle crashes into pillar, bursts into flames, killing 1
Digging deeper into the case of Burke County erased arrest
I-TEAM: Digging deeper into Burke County erased arrest
Erased arrest
I-TEAM: How an arrest was erased in Burke County
Jeana Marie Childers and Joshua Ryan Thompson
Aiken County bust yields drugs, guns, and 2 arrests

Latest News

Krystal Anderson’s family angry after second suspect makes bond
Community comes together for benefit concert for 13-year-old shot in Aiken
Academy of Richmond County sees new renovations, keeps southern charm
Academy of Richmond County
Academy of Richmond County sees new renovations, keeps southern charm