Aiken County bust yields drugs, guns, and 2 arrests

Jeana Marie Childers and Joshua Ryan Thompson
Jeana Marie Childers and Joshua Ryan Thompson
By Staff
Published: Aug. 10, 2023 at 9:51 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Two people have been arrested after a drug investigation that started in January.

According to the Aiken County Sheriff’s Office, Joshua Ryan Thompson and Jeana Marie Childers were arrested on July 31.

Thompson and Childers were both charged with trafficking in methamphetamine, trafficking in fentanyl, trafficking in MDMA/ecstasy, possession with intent to distribute cocaine, possession with intent to distribute a controlled substance schedule II, and possession with intent to distribute a controlled substance schedule IV.

According to officials, a search warrant was executed on July 31 at the Day’s Inn on the 2600 block of Columbia Highway North.

During the search, investigators seized methamphetamine, fentanyl, MDMA/ecstasy, cocaine, and other illegal narcotics.

As the investigation furthered, investigators were led to Thompson’s residence on the 100 block of Screech Owl Trail in Aiken, where other illegal drugs were found. Investigations also seized 45 firearms ranging from handguns, shotguns, hunting rifles, and assault rifles from the residence, according to the Aiken County Sheriff’s Office.

The amount of Fentanyl found in the bust was 3.6 kilograms, while the amount of methamphetamine found was 3.7 kilograms.

This is an ongoing investigation.

