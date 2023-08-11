Academy of Richmond County sees new renovations, keeps southern charm

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Academy of Richmond County is rich in history and will be under construction for the next two years.

Both the design team and the architecture firm are local and hope to modernize the school while keeping its old southern charm.

“We were visited by President George Washington when he did his great southern tour. So we have a lot of history, and we’re very proud of it,” said Susanne Dykes, retired ARC teacher.

Alumni are very protective of the school.

“At first, I saw the staircase coming down and was like what’s going on?” said Dykes.

But they say renovations are a good thing.

“No, no, no, no, no, we’re making it better, making it better. It’s gonna be great,” said Dykes.

The school will also have new amenities.

Benton Starks, senior director of Facility Services Richmond County Schools, said: “We’re going to strip out all the old wiring, all the old HVAC system, the flooring systems and go back with new. Students here have been living in a 1900s-era building with 1900-era issues.”

But the new version of the school will also include items from the past.

“The trim is going to look just like it did back in the day, except it will be modernized. The halls will be slightly different in size, classes will be a little bit bigger. But when you walk in it, you’ll still have the feel of Richmond, but better,” said Starks.

Past students came back to reminisce about their time in school.

Matthew Herzberg, a 2010 ARC graduate, said: “It’s around the stairs. A lot of our days started there before they let us in the school, all of me and my classmates and friends would hang around the stairs.”

They hope future generations will love the school just as much as they do.

Dykes said: “And when you have that history, to see something that means something to you, you may have had your prom pictures taken on those steps or your graduation pictures. You know, it’s iconic, and you want to keep that.”

The goal is for the school to be completed in the spring of 2025.

They plan on using the original brick on the new staircase and are salvaging as much as they can in order to keep the history of the building.

