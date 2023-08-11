Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

9-year-old and 5-year-old save great-grandmother from drowning

On August 10, Great Falls Emergency Services held a ceremony to celebrate the siblings Ashton...
On August 10, Great Falls Emergency Services held a ceremony to celebrate the siblings Ashton and Ely with certificates and coins, stating that their actions saved their great-grandmother's life.(KFBB via CNN Newsource)
By KFBB
Published: Aug. 11, 2023 at 4:17 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREAT FALLS, Mont. (KFBB) - Two children were praised for their quick action after they rescued their great-grandmother from drowning.

Just a few weeks ago on July 30 in Great Falls, Montana, 9-year-old Ashton, whose last name was not provided, was swimming with his great-grandmother when he found her to be unconscious in the pool.

Ashton then brought his great-grandmother to the edge of the pool so she wouldn’t drown and told his 5-year-old sister Ely to call 911 and get their great-grandfather.

Ashton said he initially thought his great-grandmother was just playing until he realized she wasn’t waking up.

Ely said it was a really scary experience.

On August 10, Great Falls Emergency Services held a ceremony to celebrate the siblings with certificates and coins, stating that their actions saved their great-grandmother’s life.

Copyright 2023 KFBB via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Darius Berry
After surrendering, suspect makes bond in Aiken County missing mom’s case
Vehicle crashes into bridge pillar, bursts into flames; killing 1
Vehicle crashes into pillar, bursts into flames, killing 1
Digging deeper into the case of Burke County erased arrest
I-TEAM: Digging deeper into Burke County erased arrest
Erased arrest
I-TEAM: How an arrest was erased in Burke County
Jeana Marie Childers and Joshua Ryan Thompson
Aiken County bust yields drugs, guns, and 2 arrests

Latest News

Gray Television's Hope for Hawaii will help The Salvation Army address the urgent needs on Maui.
Gray and The Salvation Army team up to bring ‘Hope for Hawaii’
Darius Berry
Krystal Anderson’s family angry after second suspect makes bond
Tony Berry's burning car found in woods
Tony Berry's burning car found in woods
Orange County Superior Court Judge Jeffrey Ferguson is accused of killing his wife.
California judge who’s charged with murder texted court staff that he shot his wife, prosecutors say
‘We’re very excited’: Local breweries gear up for Augusta Beerfest