Vehicle crashes into a bridge pillar, bursts into flames; killing 1

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - One person has been killed after a vehicle struck a bridge pillar, causing it to burst into flames early Friday morning, according to authorities.

The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office confirms that deputies were on the scene as of 6:15 a.m. at the accident located on the 2400 Block of Peach Orchard Road.

Traffic division officials say all southbound lanes at this location are blocked as of 6:30 a.m. Please use alternate routes if traveling in this area.

As of 7 a.m., we are on the scene along with deputies and the Richmond County Coroner Mark Bowen.

The vehicle struck a bridge pillar and burst into flames with one known occupant, who was pronounced dead on the scene, officials say.

