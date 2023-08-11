Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

Vehicle crashes into a bridge pillar, bursts into flames; killing 1

Richmond County Sheriff's Office, Ga.
Richmond County Sheriff's Office, Ga.(WRDW/WAGT)
By Staff
Published: Aug. 11, 2023 at 6:28 AM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - One person has been killed after a vehicle struck a bridge pillar, causing it to burst into flames early Friday morning, according to authorities.

The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office confirms that deputies were on the scene as of 6:15 a.m. at the accident located on the 2400 Block of Peach Orchard Road.

MORE | Aiken man dies after Lexington County stun-gun incident

Traffic division officials say all southbound lanes at this location are blocked as of 6:30 a.m. Please use alternate routes if traveling in this area.

As of 7 a.m., we are on the scene along with deputies and the Richmond County Coroner Mark Bowen.

The vehicle struck a bridge pillar and burst into flames with one known occupant, who was pronounced dead on the scene, officials say.

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Digging deeper into the case of Burke County erased arrest
I-TEAM: Digging deeper into the case of Burke County erased arrest
Erased arrest
I-TEAM: How an arrest was erased in Burke County
U.S. District Court, federal courthouse, Augusta, Ga.
Grovetown man accused in $1M computer-sales scam
Juries in Richmond County returned guilty verdicts in two separate cases this week.
Juries return 2 guilty verdicts in Richmond County
Mugshot: Nicole Rinker, Raquel Price
2 women accused of forcing 7-year-old to ingest THC arrested in Floyd County

Latest News

Local woman looks to highlight need for children’s beds
Aiken County bust yields drugs, guns, and 2 arrests
When Garian Henry drops her son off at the bus stop every morning, she notices a need among the...
Local woman looks to highlight need for children’s beds
Jeana Marie Childers and Joshua Ryan Thompson
Aiken County bust yields drugs, guns, and 2 arrests