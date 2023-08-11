Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

Pedestrian kill in crash on Gordon Highway

Richmond County Sheriff's Office generic
Richmond County Sheriff's Office generic(WRDW)
By Staff
Published: Aug. 11, 2023 at 4:40 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - One person has died after a pedestrian crash on the 1500 block of Gordon Highway on Friday.

According to the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office, deputies are currently on scene investigating a fatal pedestrian accident.

Two westbound lanes are currently closed at this time.

MORE | Aiken man dies after Lexington County stun-gun incident

Motorists are advised to use alternate routes when driving in the area.

The investigation is still in the early stages, according to the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office.

This is the second fatal crash in Richmond County on Friday. One person was killed when a vehicle struck a bridge pillar and burst into flames early Friday morning.

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Darius Berry
After surrendering, suspect makes bond in Aiken County missing mom’s case
Vehicle crashes into bridge pillar, bursts into flames; killing 1
Vehicle crashes into pillar, bursts into flames, killing 1
Digging deeper into the case of Burke County erased arrest
I-TEAM: Digging deeper into Burke County erased arrest
Erased arrest
I-TEAM: How an arrest was erased in Burke County
Jeana Marie Childers and Joshua Ryan Thompson
Aiken County bust yields drugs, guns, and 2 arrests

Latest News

Darius Berry
Krystal Anderson’s family angry after second suspect makes bond
Tony Berry's burning car found in woods
Tony Berry's burning car found in woods
‘We’re very excited’: Local breweries gear up for Augusta Beerfest
Fire broke out as storms were moving through the region, but it wasn’t confirmed that the blaze...
Fire heavily damages Hagood Avenue Baptist in Barnwell