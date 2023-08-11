Pedestrian kill in crash on Gordon Highway

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - One person has died after a pedestrian crash on the 1500 block of Gordon Highway on Friday.

According to the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office, deputies are currently on scene investigating a fatal pedestrian accident.

Two westbound lanes are currently closed at this time.

Motorists are advised to use alternate routes when driving in the area.

The investigation is still in the early stages, according to the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office.

This is the second fatal crash in Richmond County on Friday. One person was killed when a vehicle struck a bridge pillar and burst into flames early Friday morning.

