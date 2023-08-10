STRIVE program in Augusta helps graduates continue education, find jobs

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Rise Augusta is known for its efforts in helping with education, and that includes helping with higher education through its STRIVE program.

Calliope Bazil is a student at Augusta Tech working to become a surgical technologist.

“I definitely want to help people. I know that people have helped me in the community and I would love to give back,” said Bazil.

One of the things that has helped her get there: the STRIVE program, which helps young adults find job placement or further their education.

“This age group 17 to 22, we kind of get lost,” said Bazil. “We don’t want to go back to school, or we just don’t know how to start. And this really helps you jump start or kick off how to really do it.”

Angela Prince, the director of the STRIVE program, does this by helping them do things like fill out college applications or the FAFSA.

“It’s really focusing on those that slip through the cracks and there’s no resources a lot of time for this age group,” said Prince.

She has seen firsthand how this program can help.

“I’ve had a couple of students that didn’t have the resources or the help needed to go to school. Now they’re in a program at school, and they’re going to school and they have a better job and started their careers,” said Prince.

Bazil is one of those going back to school in person, something she says wouldn’t be possible without the help of the program.

“I would probably be doing online school and not doing in-person. I didn’t want to do it online. I’m a better learner in person,” said Bazil.

Prince said helping students like Bazil accomplish their goals has been a rewarding experience.

“They’re out there finding their purpose working, contributing to society, and being good stewards to the community,” said Prince.

Whether it’s help with job placement or college applications, Bazil encourages people to keep striving.

“Don’t be afraid. Don’t be afraid to ask questions. Go for it,” she said.

Qualifications for joining that program are having a high school diploma or GED, and being between the ages of 17 and 22.

Anyone interested in the program can join by contacting Prince by phone or email at aprince@riseaugusta.com.

